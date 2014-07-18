Meeting and site visit will allow attendees to review project specifics; bids due August 14.

WHO: The National Park Service, the Great Rivers Greenway District and the CityArchRiver 2015 Foundation

WHAT: Meeting for the local contracting community to learn more about project specifics for the north grounds component of the CityArchRiver 2015 project. Immediately following the meeting, the National Park Service staff will lead a tour of the north grounds of the Gateway Arch.

WHEN: Tuesday, July 22, at 9 a.m.

WHERE: Hilton St. Louis at the Ballpark, 1 S. Broadway, Gateway Ballroom (2nd floor)

SIGNIFICANCE: The National Park Service issued a solicitation on July 15 for proposals for construction on the north grounds of Jefferson National Expansion Memorial. This project is part of the CityArchRiver 2015 initiative that is revitalizing the Gateway Arch and its surroundings.

All interested companies -large and small businesses, prime contractors and subcontractors, including minority-owned and disadvantaged businesses - are encouraged to attend the July 22 meeting to learn more about the project specifics and take a tour of the north grounds. The north grounds component of the CityArchRiver 2015 project is significant, with many categories of work, but the major categories include:

* Landscape and Irrigation

* Concrete Pavement and Walls

* Earthwork

* Site Electrical

* Storm Sewers

The north grounds project consists of approximately 22.8 acres of the northern areas of the Gateway Arch grounds that will include a reflecting pond, processional walks, new accessible pathways and associated landscaping. The construction work will include selective removal of existing walkways, utilities and landscaping, while creating new infrastructure, landscaping and lighting in the area. Pre-registration is not required.



This is the second project funded by Prop P: The Safe and Accessible Arch and Public Parks Initiative. Prop P was approved by voters in St. Louis County and St. Louis City in April 2013 and it is administered by Great Rivers Greenway.



More details on the project and information on how to submit a proposal can be found at http://1.usa.gov/1yswgfr. For more information about the meeting, please call Great Rivers Greenway at 314.439.7009.

