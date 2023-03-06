ALTON - Two Marquette Catholic High School sophomores were seriously injured in a crash around 11:30 Friday night on Fosterburg Road near the Drexelius Lane intersection and the Dollar General store.

A 44-year-old man was also injured in the crash in another vehicle. The two students are ages 16 and 15 and are juveniles, so their names will not be released at this time.

Marquette Catholic Principal Tim Harmon issued this statement about the two injured in the crash: "I wanted to share a brief update with everyone about the students that were involved in the car accident on Friday evening. Thanks be to God, I can share that we are seeing improvements with both students, but continued prayer for their healing is being asked for. I will continue to be in communication with the families and ask for you to give your support in prayer.

"Beyond that, to try to help support this part of our Marquette Catholic family, I am also going to ask that if anyone would like to donate a gift card, please have your student give it to the main office (Ms. Crafton) and we will get these to the families this week. Gift cards to the following businesses would be appreciated: Quick Trip, BP, Visa Gift Cards, Starbucks, Applebee's, and the following restaurants in North County: Mattingly's, The Locker Room, Pirrones, Imo's, and Henke's."

Principal Harmon said a Mass, a special prayer service, and a rosary saying are being held on Monday at Marquette Catholic for the students.

"The prayer intentions are for the recovery and healing of these students and for their families," he said. "Students are welcome to come to the chapel during their lunch and/or advisory period to pray the rosary."

Harmon said anyone who wishes to bring either a cash or gift card donation can bring them by the Marquette Catholic High School main office at 219 E. Fourth St. in Alton.

