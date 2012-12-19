Prayer Service for Connecticut Shooting Victims
December 19, 2012 2:03 PM
The Ministerial Alliance will be hosting prayer service for those impacted
by the shootings in Connecticut on Thursday, December 20th, at Noon, at the
Riverbender.com Community Center. The public is invited to attend.
Details on speakers will be provided closer to the event.
