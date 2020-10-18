ALTON - A prayer service is scheduled for 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18, for Carey Keay at the Joe K's Restaurant in Alton. Heather Fencel is one of the main organizers of the event.

Fencel said this is a gathering for the community coming together for one of their own. Carey and her husband, Joe, own Joe K’s Restaurant. The restaurant is located at 2530 State St., Alton.

Article continues after sponsor message

“It is a special event and probably could be pretty emotional,” Fencel said.”We are going to gather in Joe K’s parking lot. If people want to just park they can stand by their cars and social distance or come closer to the prayer service event.”

Rev. Bev Kreig will lead the prayer service. Musician Matt Taul will also play “Amazing Grace” at the prayer service. Carey Keay had a stroke and has been hospitalized since that occurred.

More like this:

Related Video: