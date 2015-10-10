ALTON - Parishioners, their families and other area residents all headed out to St. Mary’s Catholic Church to celebrate the official kick off to their 2015 Oktoberfest event this Saturday afternoon.

At the opening ceremonies, Pastor Jim Walther held a brief prayer that called for all of the guests at Oktoberfest to have a safe and great time. The ceremonial keg tapping, reminiscent of Germany’s traditional celebrations, began and offered those who wished for a cold one a free drink from the keg.

Visitors wishing to attend the newfound tradition that the city of Alton have wholeheartedly embraced are welcomed to the parish located at 519 E. 4th St. in Downtown Alton.

The event, which is made possible by hundreds of volunteers and numerous local sponsors, was initially created to celebrate the St. Mary’s Catholic Church’s 150th anniversary in 2008. Eight years later, Oktoberfest has grown into a local staple that those in the River Bend anticipate year-round.

Pastor Walther enjoys the event because it encourages an overwhelming sense of community.

“I think my favorite part of Oktoberfest is family,” he said. “Everyone comes out and works, celebrates, prays and plays together as a family.”

The festivities of St. Mary’s Oktoberfest began Friday evening with their famous and delicious food vendors cooking up bratwursts, turkey legs, potatoes and corn. The Glendale Riders kicked off the festival by showcasing their wonderful local country sound.

A plethora of family friendly activities, including bounce houses, carnival games, hair spraying and face painting, sweepstakes, raffles and much more are all available. Of course, adults 21 and older are welcome to enjoy the Beer & Wine Garden as well as several beverage vendors around the parish grounds.

“It’s always a great turn out,” co-chair of Oktoberfest Erin Ventimiglia said, “We’re a large parish, so everyone comes out and gets involved. It’s a great effort by everybody.”

Concerned that you’ll miss the Cardinals game? Worry not, as Oktoberfest features a 33-foot high TV screen that will project all of this weekend’s games.

The live music from acts like the Harman Family Band, activities, food and much more all last until 10:00 p.m. Sunday evening, so guests have plenty of time to come out to St. Mary's and enjoy the amazing event that is St. Mary's Oktoberfest.

