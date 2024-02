GRANITE CITY – Prather Elementary School principal Genie Bratten honored students who completed the Independent Reading Program (IRP) and received their ABC Stars for the 2020-21 year.

Bratten had 54 students read at least 100 books for IRP and 188 receive their ABC stars for knowing all their letters and sounds.

The following Prather kindergartners read 100 or more books for the 2020-21 school year:

Barsky

Melissa Munoz

Sofia Roman

Buck

Camden Bays

Cunningham

Sophia Morales

Luke Pedigo

Jaida Whitehorn

Engelke

Westyn Dunn

Hayleigh Lisac

Ellie Ortiz

Madalynn Pinkerton

Farnsworth

Lucy Colby

Christian Creel

Antwon Scott

Alena Humphrey

Anthony Williams

Griffith

Avery DeFilippo

Colton Jordan

Hanlon

Trevor Isreal

Grace Przybysz



Karnafel

Jeremy Barnett

Sophia Camren

Arran Collins

Riley Isaak

Wyatt Viessman

Makynzye Walsh

Haley Witzel

Article continues after sponsor message

Laub

Lucas Fisher

Oliver Flynn

Charlie Glass

Javier Joaquin

Parth Patel

Lillian Martin

Amelia Marty

Cameron Stearns

Ryan Walk

Melody York

Jackson Taylor

Katelynn Taylor

Liedtke

Cormac Schillinger

Mattern

Timber Niemeyer

Rotter

Mackenzie Barrett

Elzie Buck

Matthew Loehr

Loralei Nelan

Schrieber

Cam Ryn Berry

Cruz Bridgeman

Ava Dodds

Rebekah Hobbs

Harper Koleff

Elijah Macko

Anna Mouton

Demetrius Pulley

Sykes-Rogers

Roman Faulkner

Antonio Aragon

Cameron Shields

Thomas

Imogen Warren