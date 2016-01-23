Edwardsville’s girls’ basketball team trounced Carterville 76-42 in the Carbondale Tourney on Friday night behind a 50-point combined outburst from Rachel Pranger and Makenzie Silvey.

Pranger had 26 points, while Silvey contributed 24 points to the Tigers’ attack.

Pranger was 11 of 17 from the field and also pulled down 11 rebounds. Silvey was 6 of 10 from the field.

Kate Martin added 10 points and Criste’on Waters contributed eight points. Annie Ellis grabbed seven rebounds for the Tigers and tossed in three points. Emma Daech had four points and Jasmine Bishop had three points. Rachel Verdun added two points for the Tigers. Edwardsville was 28 of 52 from the field for 53 percent.

The Tigers led 16-8 at the end of one and 40-18 at the half and 62-32 at the end of three.

Edwardsville plays the Carbondale Terriers at 2:30 p.m. today for the tourney championship. The Tigers are 18-1 after the victory.

