EDWARDSVILLE - The American Cheese Society Judging and Competition, one of the largest cheese judging events for American-made cheeses just concluded with Prairie Farms earning a trio of top finishes at the awards ceremony. Medals for the 41st anniversary of the competition were announced from among over 1400 cheeses competing in 120 categories and evaluated by an esteemed panel of 30 judges.

For the second year in a row, Prairie Farms’ cheeses made at Luana, Iowa earned top finishes for Neufchâtel and Swiss in the Low Fat/Low Salt Cheeses and American Made/International Style categories which included:

• JR: Light/Lite and Reduced Fat Cheeses - 1st Place: Prairie Farms Neufchâtel

• DE: Emmental-style with Eye Formation (Swiss, Baby Swiss, Block, Wheels) – made from cow’s milk - 2nd Place:

Prairie Farms Swiss Cheese Also, for the second year in a row, Caves of Faribault, Minnesota cheesemakers earned a top finish in the Blue Mold Cheeses category. This time with an excellent product from their cave-aged blue cheeses collection:

• FC: Rindless Blue-veined – made from cows’s milk

2nd Place: AmaBlu® Cave-Aged Blue Cheese.

“We are very proud of our team for their unwavering dedication in producing consistent award quality cheese,” said Mike Christenson, Vice President of Sales for Prairie Farms’ Cheese Division. “The esteemed ACS panel of judges believe our products represent the highest level of quality within the respective categories. I’m thankful for the Prairie Farms dairy farmer community support in providing our team with the highest quality milk.” About ACS: ACS is the leading organization supporting the understanding, appreciation, and promotion of artisan, farmstead, and specialty cheeses produced in the Americas.

At more than 2,600 members strong, ACS provides advocacy, education, business development, and networking opportunities for cheesemakers, retailers, enthusiasts, and extended industry. ACS strives to continually raise the quality and availability of cheese in the Americas. Since its founding in 1983, ACS proudly hosts the foremost annual educational conference and world-renowned cheese judging and competition in North America. ACS is a 501(c)6 nonprofit association headquartered in Denver, CO. To learn more about ACS, please visit www.cheesesociet

