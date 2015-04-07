EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE Athletics has joined with Prairie Farms Dairy, Inc., to take time each week to honor a Cougar student-athlete who excels both in competition and in the classroom.

This week's honoree is Samantha Jones. A senior from Florissant, Missouri, Jones is pursuing a degree in exercise science and maintains a 3.337 grade point average.

After her senior campaign on the women's soccer team, in which she was named first team All-Ohio Valley Conference and a Scholar All-American, Jones joined the softball team at SIUE. In the 2015 season, Jones has scored 12 runs and stolen four bases for the Cougars.

The softball Cougars continue their OVC run at Austin Peay in a Saturday doubleheader at noon and 2 p.m. and Sunday at noon.

