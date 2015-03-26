EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE Athletics has joined with Prairie Farms Dairy, Inc., to take time each week to honor a Cougar student-athlete who excels both in competition and in the classroom.

This week's honoree is women's golfer Ashton Stair. A senior from Milton, Wisconsin, Stair is pursuing a degree in exercise science and currently holds a grade point average of 3.874.

Stair has competed in the Jackrabbit Invitational and the SIUE vs. SIU Carbondale Dual Meet this spring for the Cougars. At the Jackrabbit Invitational, she broke her own school record with a 54-hole total of 226, good enough for 22nd place.

The Cougars compete at the Saluki Invitational Sunday and Monday in Carbondale, Illinois at the Hickory Ridge Golf Club.

Artile courtesy of siuecougars.com/sports

