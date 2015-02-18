EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. - SIUE Athletics has joined with Prairie Farms Dairy, Inc., to take time each week to honor a Cougar student-athlete who excels both in competition and in the classroom.

This week's honoree is men's track and cross country student-athlete Scott Woodard. A junior from Philo, Illinois, Woodard is pursuing a degree in civil engineering and currently holds a grade point average of 3.527.

During the current indoor track season, Woodward has competed in two meets. He placed third in the 3,000-meter race at the Missouri Invite with a time of 8 minutes, 56.55 seconds. He also came in fifth in the 5,000-meter race at the Gateway Dual meet with a time of 15:52.68.

SIUE men's and women's track and field will compete in the Ohio Valley Conference Indoor Championships Feb. 27-28 in Charleston, Illinois.

