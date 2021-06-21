EDWARDSVILLE – June is Dairy Month, an excellent time to recognize the power of milk as an essential food that’s important for the diets of all Americans including those who are less fortunate to have it in their refrigerators.

That’s why Prairie Farms has partnered with Nathaniel Reid Bakery to donate 2,000 half-pints of milk to Operation Food Search in St. Louis. Nathaniel Reid Bakery is a Prairie Farms milk customer with dozens of gallons of milk being used every day to make the delicious pastries and desserts that St. Louis area residents have enjoyed since the bakery first opened in 2016.

Darin Copeland, Prairie Farms Public Relations Manager said: "We had a great milk donation event at Operation Food Search in St. Louis."

During a recent conversation with Prairie Farms, Chef Reid indicated his desire to partner with and donate some of the milk he receives to an area food pantry. Prairie Farms already maintains a milk donation program with Operation Food Search, the leading distributor of free food for the bi-state region.

With June Dairy Month being a logical time to bring milk to those in need a partnership was formed between the three entities to plan a donation and subsequent distribution.

“We’re delighted to receive this donation of milk for our community, said Jack Baran, Food Donations Relationship Manager with Operation Food Search. “Individual milk cartons are perfectly sized for distribution and provide important nutrition as we work toward our goal of ending hunger in the St. Louis region.”

