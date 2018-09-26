EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE Athletics has joined with Prairie Farms Dairy, Inc., to take time each week to honor a Cougar student-athlete who excels both in competition and in the classroom.

This week's honoree is SIUE volleyball player Mallory Nicholson. The junior from Sugarland, Texas, is pursuing a bachelor's degree in social work and has a grade point average of 3.70.

Nicholson leads the Cougars in assists (274) and is second on the team in digs (138). She has started all 14 matches so far this season for the Cougars.

SIUE will be back in action when it plays host to UT Martin Friday (6 p.m.) and Southeast Missouri Saturday (2 p.m.).