EDWARDSVILLE – Prairie Farms Dairy announced today the expansion of its product lineup to include 8oz packages of original cream cheese. Consumers can now enjoy an award-winning cream cheese from a package size that’s ideal for recipes or as a stand-alone spread.

Consumer retail trends are showing cheese sales on the upswing with cream cheese serving as one of the hottest growth categories. A whopping 73 percent of U.S. households purchase cream cheese with the average buyer using 4.5 pounds of the spread each year. Prairie Farms’ new 8oz cream cheese packaging offers consumers a tasty new option in a popular size for baking, dipping or just enjoying.

“Consumers have indicated they want a great-tasting, locally produced, cream cheese in a convenient package size,” said Rebecca Leinenbach, Vice President of Marketing and Communications at Prairie Farms. “Our new 8oz brick gives them exactly what they’ve been looking for.”

Prairie Farms’original cream cheese is made with five simple ingredients including real milk and cream. It contains no preservatives or artificial growth hormones making it an ideal selection for the many dips and recipes that go along with the holiday season. It’s also the only cream cheese champion available on store shelves following 1st-place wins at the 2017 World Dairy Expo Championship Dairy Product Contest and 2018 World Championship Cheese Contest.

“The smooth and creamy texture of Prairie Farms’ original cream cheese is sure to win votes at the grocery store,” said Leinenbach. “And we want consumers to know that our local farm families are committed to quality, sustainability and cow care while bringing this delicious cheese to store shelves.”

Prairie Farms 8oz original cream cheese is now available in the dairy case at your favorite grocery stores. Consumers can visit our JoinTheMOOvement page to support local dairy farmers and register to win Prairie Farms prize packs including cream cheese. To view our full line of products, recipes and awards visit PrairieFarms.com.

Prairie Farms Dairy, Inc. is one of the largest and most successful dairy cooperatives in the Midwest, with over 800 farm families, 6000 employees, 44 manufacturing plants, over 100 distribution facilities and annual sales of over $3 billion. Prairie Farms is a nationally recognized leader in the dairy industry and is known for setting the standard for milk flavor innovations and producing award-winning milk, cheese, and cultured dairy products. With headquarters in Edwardsville, Ill., the Prairie Farms distribution footprint covers over 30 percent of the United States; products are available in grocery chains, mass merchandiser stores, club stores, convenience stores, dollar stores, drug stores, schools, food service outlets and warehouse distribution centers. Prairie Farms charitable giving program, Our Caps, Your Cause, supports a variety of non-profit organizations.

