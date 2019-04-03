EDWARDSVILLE – Prairie Farms Dairy and North Star® Frozen Treats are pleased to be partnering with The St. Louis Cardinals for the 19th season of Ice Cream Sundays at Busch Stadium. Every Sunday home game, Cardinals fans are invited to the best pre-game party featuring music, games, crafts, prizes, and a visit from Team Fredbird!

“Ice Cream Sundays have become a real staple of our Sunday line-up of family entertainment” said Dan Farrell, Senior VP, sales and marketing, St. Louis Cardinals. The family-friendly fun starts two hours before game time in Ford Plaza with plenty of free frozen treats, courtesy of Prairie Farms and North Star. Amping up the excitement, Team Fredbird will be on-hand with fun games, Cardinals gear giveaways, kid’s crafts, and even the chance get your picture taken with Fredbird!

"Our partnership with the Cardinals is a wonderful fit because, like Prairie Farms, the Cardinals are committed to being good neighbors and strengthening the community” said Ed Mullins, Executive Vice President and CEO, Prairie Farms Dairy.

Ice Cream Sundays dates for 2019 are: April 7th, April 21st, April 28th, May 12th, May 26th, June 14th, June 26th, July 14th, July 28th, August 11th, August 25th, September 1st, September 15th, and September 29th. See www.cardinals.com for individual game times.

This season features several fun themes including “Hoppy Easter” on April 21st where kids will have the chance to make their own paper bunny puppet, “Down on the Farm” on June 2nd to celebrate Dairy Month with a cute cow craft, and “Sleepy Time” on September 1st where kids 15 and under will take home their very own Cardinals pajama pants and can design their own pillow case at the Prairie Farms Dairy tent.

Prairie Farms Dairy, Inc. is one of the largest and most successful dairy cooperatives in the Midwest, with over 800 farm families, 6000 employees, 44 manufacturing plants, over 100 distribution facilities and annual sales of over $3 billion. Prairie Farms is a nationally recognized leader in the dairy industry and is known for setting the standard for milk flavor innovations and producing award-winning milk, cheese, and cultured dairy products. With headquarters in Edwardsville, IL., the Prairie Farms distribution footprint covers over 30 percent of the United States; products are available in grocery chains, mass merchandiser stores, club stores, convenience stores, dollar stores, drug stores, schools, food service outlets and warehouse distribution centers. Prairie Farms charitable giving program, supports a variety of non-profit organizations.

Cliffedge Marketing is the executor of Ice Cream Sundays at Busch Stadium. For more information on Ice Cream Sundays please contact Colin Listner at Cliffedge Marketing via email (colin@cliffedgemarketing.com) or phone at (314) 571-9743.

