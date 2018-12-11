GODFREY – Ameren Illinois's President Richard Mark implemented a new way to give back this holiday season across the company's coverage area.

Last year, the organization collected canned food from across the area, matching each donation with a dollar. This year, Mark wanted to get customers and Ameren Illinois employees closer together. To do that, Ameren Illinois staff members were paired with people selected from the community for something of a holiday shopping spree. Each district office across Illinois had two to seven families being supported by the initiative. Alton's office had two families, represented by Dixie Shewmake and Sophia Jones.

“I was shocked to get a phone call from Ameren Illinois that I had been picked,” Shewmake said.

She was shopping with Ameren Illinois staff member Shantel Luckett at the Godfrey Wal-Mart Tuesday morning. Ameren Illinois partnered with Wal-Mart in order to ensure the families were able to get as much as whatever they wanted for the $500 donated by Ameren Illinois to ensure the families were able to have presents under the tree this holiday season.

“I am overwhelmed with excitement,” Jones said. “It's a blessing I can do this – truly, truly a blessing.”

Shewmake was shopping for her 14-year-old son and 4-year-old daughter. She was purchasing items for her daughter to assist with her education and speech. Jones was shopping for her 9-year-old daughter and 2-year-old son. She was getting clothes for both of them and a tablet for her daughter.

