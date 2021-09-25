CHICAGO – The Powerball jackpot is now at a whopping $523 million for Saturday’s drawing. If won, this will be the 10th largest Powerball prize won in U.S. history.

If the thought of half a billion dollars burning a hole in your pocket gets you excited, here’s some inspiration to start making a dent in that mad money:

See your name in lights. Fancy seeing your favorite team hitting a home run out of the park - a park with your name on it? Put your name on a stadium in the U.S. for two decades for about $400 million.

Make your own backyard the happiest place on earth. For just $163 million, you can build an exact replica of the original Disneyland park from 1955. It might cost you a little extra for some modern rides!

Make your directorial debut. Could you be the next Scorcese or Spielberg? Launch your Hollywood directorial debut with a blockbuster movie. Avenger: Endgame cost around $350 million to make.

See the final frontier. All the billionaires are going to space lately, so why can’t you? A cool $55 million can get you an orbital flight and a visit to the International Space Station on SpaceX.

Money can’t buy you love but what about a dream wedding? If money is no object, you could host the world’s most expensive wedding, beating the current record of $110 million by Prince Charles and Lady Diana.

There’s no place like home. With a Powerball jackpot payday, you could choose almost any house in the world. The most expensive home ever sold in the U.S. is reportedly a Manhattan penthouse worth $238 million.

With $523 million up for grabs in this Saturday’s Powerball draw, players are letting their imaginations run wild.

While no one across the country hit the Powerball jackpot on Wednesday, a ticket purchased at a 7-Eleven convenience store in Elk Grove Village won a local player $50,000. In the last three months, 20 Illinois Lottery players have won $50,000 prizes with Powerball.

So far this year, Illinois Lottery players have scooped plenty of great prizes, including a player from Springfield who won $2 million, and eight players who won $1 million each. In total in 2021, Powerball players in Illinois have claimed over 1.9 million winning tickets totaling more than $24.5 million in prizes.

Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday with the next prize draw taking place on Saturday, September 25 at 9:59 p.m. CT.

Powerball tickets are $2 each, and players have the option to add the Powerplay for an additional $1 for the chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes.

It’s never been easier for residents 18 and over to play as Illinois Lottery draw-based game tickets can be purchased online, in-store and on the Illinois Lottery app. Visit IllinoisLottery.com for more information.

