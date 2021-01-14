CHICAGO – If you’re looking to make some moves this weekend, pick up a Powerball ticket and you may end up with a millionaire moment all of your own. How money is that?!

Following Wednesday night’s Powerball draw, the top prize is still on the table with a $640 million jackpot up for grabs on Saturday night.

However, one Illinois Lottery player will be waking up with a $50 thousand dollar smile on their face after winning this prize on Wednesday’s Powerball draw. This winning ticket was purchased at Mariano’s at 3020 Wolf Road in Westchester, Illinois.

The next Mega Millions drawing is this Friday night, with a jackpot prize of $750 million on offer. If won locally, this would be the second largest prize in the history of Mega Millions - and the largest prize ever won in Illinois.

With the jackpots for both Mega Millions and Powerball rolling, players have a combined $1.39 billion to play for.

In the previous Mega Millions draw earlier this week, an Illinois player struck it lucky and won $1 million on a ticket from the 7-Eleven located at 2341 W. Belmont Ave., in the Roscoe Village neighborhood of Chicago. The Illinois Lottery is urging all players who bought their ticket at this store to write their name on the back of a ticket and visit IllinoisLottery.com/winning for more information on how to claim their prize.

Throughout January, the Illinois Lottery is giving its regular players an extra chance to win. Any player who buys three or more lines of Mega Millions or Powerball in-store for the current draw, will receive a free Quick Pick Lucky Day Lotto® ticket.

As the jackpots grow, so does the excitement, and the Illinois Lottery reminds players to practice safe social-distancing and adhere to applicable safety measures when purchasing a ticket in-store.

Here are a few tips for playing it safe and helping our communities win:

Wear a mask

Maintain a 6-foot distance from others

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

The next Mega Millions drawing is on Friday, January 15, at 10 P.M. (CT) with an estimated $750 million jackpot. The next Powerball drawing is Saturday, January 16, at 9:59 p.m. CT with an estimated $640 million jackpot.

