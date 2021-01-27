Powerball Makes More Illinois Millionaires
CHICAGO – The $23.2 million Powerball jackpot was hit on Saturday night bringing back-to-back Powerball jackpots wins in the January 20 and January 23 drawings, with this most recent draw also making a few more millionaires in Illinois.
One Powerball player’s millionaire moment was winning a $2 million prize and another player celebrated a $1 million prize.
The $2 million winning ticket was sold at Hucks gas station at 2801 Lindbergh Blvd. in Springfield. The $1 million dollar winning ticket was sold at Taylorville Food Center at 500 W. Market St. in Taylorville.
January has been filled with millionaire-making moments for Powerball and Mega Millions® players across Illinois. In total, seven players across the State have won prizes of $1 million dollars or more playing these games.
Game
Prize Amount
City
Winning Retailer
Mega Millions
$1 million
Chicago
7-Eleven
2341 W. Belmont
Powerball
$1 million
Marion
Circle K
1300 N. Carbon St.
Mega Millions
$1 million
Elk Grove Village
Lively Liquor
1170 E. Higgins Rd.
Powerball
$1 million
Chicago
Amoco
1200 W. Belmont
Powerball
$1 million
Sterling
Shell
2404 E. Lincolnway
Powerball
$2 million
Springfield
Hucks
2801 W. Market St.
Powerball
$1 million
Taylorville
Taylorville Food Center
500 W. Market St.
Powerball tickets are $2 each, and players have the option to add the Powerplay for an additional $1. The game is played every Wednesday and Saturday night at 9:59 p.m. CT. Mega Millions tickets are $2 each, and players have the option to add the Multiplier for an additional $1. The game is played every Friday and Tuesday night at 10 p.m. CT.
