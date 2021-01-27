CHICAGO – The $23.2 million Powerball jackpot was hit on Saturday night bringing back-to-back Powerball jackpots wins in the January 20 and January 23 drawings, with this most recent draw also making a few more millionaires in Illinois.

One Powerball player’s millionaire moment was winning a $2 million prize and another player celebrated a $1 million prize.

The $2 million winning ticket was sold at Hucks gas station at 2801 Lindbergh Blvd. in Springfield. The $1 million dollar winning ticket was sold at Taylorville Food Center at 500 W. Market St. in Taylorville.

January has been filled with millionaire-making moments for Powerball and Mega Millions® players across Illinois. In total, seven players across the State have won prizes of $1 million dollars or more playing these games.