CHICAGO – The $23.2 million Powerball jackpot was hit on Saturday night bringing back-to-back Powerball jackpots wins in the January 20 and January 23 drawings, with this most recent draw also making a few more millionaires in Illinois.

One Powerball player’s millionaire moment was winning a $2 million prize and another player celebrated a $1 million prize.

The $2 million winning ticket was sold at Hucks gas station at 2801 Lindbergh Blvd. in Springfield. The $1 million dollar winning ticket was sold at Taylorville Food Center at 500 W. Market St. in Taylorville.

January has been filled with millionaire-making moments for Powerball and Mega Millions® players across Illinois. In total, seven players across the State have won prizes of $1 million dollars or more playing these games.

Game

Prize Amount

City

Winning Retailer

Mega Millions

$1 million

Chicago

7-Eleven

2341 W. Belmont

Powerball

$1 million

Marion

Circle K

1300 N. Carbon St.

Mega Millions

$1 million

Elk Grove Village

Lively Liquor

1170 E. Higgins Rd.

Powerball

$1 million

Chicago

Amoco

1200 W. Belmont

Powerball

$1 million

Sterling

Shell

2404 E. Lincolnway

Powerball

$2 million

Springfield

Hucks

2801 W. Market St.

Powerball

$1 million

Taylorville

Taylorville Food Center

500 W. Market St.

Powerball tickets are $2 each, and players have the option to add the Powerplay for an additional $1. The game is played every Wednesday and Saturday night at 9:59 p.m. CT. Mega Millions tickets are $2 each, and players have the option to add the Multiplier for an additional $1. The game is played every Friday and Tuesday night at 10 p.m. CT.

