CHICAGO — The Powerball jackpot stands at $650 million for the Wednesday drawing -- the second largest Powerball jackpot of all time. Wednesday’s drawing will be the 21st drawing since the Powerball jackpot was last hit June 10th in California.

The winning numbers from the Saturday, August 19, drawing were – 17 - 19 - 39 - 43 - 68 – and the Powerball number was 13. While there was no jackpot winner in Saturday night’s drawing, Illinois players won more than 165,000 prizes ranging from $4 to $50,000.

Illinois residents, 18 and older, can purchase Powerball and all of the Illinois Lottery’s draw-based game tickets by using the Illinois Lottery’s mobile app. The free app (the first of its kind in the United States) is available for download on iOS and Android devices and offers any Illinois adult the chance to purchase lottery tickets on his or her smartphone. Players can also purchase tickets online at illinoislottery.com and at nearly 8,000 retailers statewide.

QUICK POWERBALL FACTS:

Current jackpot at $650 million; cash value of $411.7 million

5th highest Powerball jackpot of all time

Jackpots start at $40 million

Plays cost $2 each

Overall odds of winning the jackpot 1:292,201,338

Drawings are at 9:59 PM (CT) every Wednesday and Saturday

About the Illinois Lottery

Founded in 1974, the Illinois Lottery has contributed over $19 billion (since 1985) to the state’s Common School Fund to assist K-12 public schools, as well as hundreds of millions of dollars to the Capital Projects Fund and to special causes like Illinois Veterans services, the fight against breast cancer, MS research, Special Olympics and assistance for people living with HIV/AIDS. In addition to playing in-store, the Illinois Lottery offers online and mobile play for all draw-based Illinois Lottery games at illinoislottery.com. Players must be at least 18 years old.

