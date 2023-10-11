CHICAGO – The Powerball jackpot has skyrocketed to a whopping $1.725 billion for tonight’s drawing after no big winner was drawn Monday night.

If a lucky ticket holder scores the jackpot on Wednesday night, it would be the second-largest prize won in U.S. lottery history behind a $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot won in California last November.

Monday's winning Powerball numbers were 16-34-46-55-67 and Powerball 14. In Illinois, the drawing produced nearly 290,000 winning tickets totaling nearly $2.6 million in prizes, including four $50,000 winners.

The four lucky players matched four numbers and the Powerball to win $50,000 each in Monday’s drawing.

Article continues after sponsor message

This is also a win for the retailers that sold the nearly 290,000 winning Powerball tickets on Monday, as they will receive a bonus of 1% of the prize amount.

Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw in which to claim their prize. The Illinois Lottery encourages all lucky winners to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they’re ready to claim their prize.

You could be next! With over 7,000 Illinois Lottery retailers across the State, lottery players can conveniently pick up a ticket at their local store - or they can login to the Illinois Lottery website or app and purchase a ticket online.

Powerball tickets are $2 each, and players have the option to add the Powerplay for an additional $1 for the chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes.

Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday, with the next prize draw taking place tonight, October 11 at 9:59 p.m. CT.

More like this: