CHICAGO, January 30, 2023 – The Powerball jackpot has jumped to $613 million for tonight’s drawing.

The Powerball jackpot crossed the $600 million mark after no one struck the top prize over the weekend.

If someone wins tonight’s jackpot, it will rank as the ninth largest in the Powerball game’s history.

The largest prize ever won in lottery history happened just three months ago when a lucky player in California won the record-breaking $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot.

You could be next! With over 7,000 Illinois Lottery retailers across the State, lottery players can conveniently pick up a ticket at their local store - or they can login to the Illinois Lottery website or app and purchase a ticket online.

Every lottery ticket purchased is a win for the State. Thanks to Illinois Lottery players, the Lottery has contributed over $24 billion in funding to the Common School Fund to support K-12 education and other good causes throughout the state.

Powerball tickets are $2 each, and players have the option to add the Powerplay for an additional $1 for the chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes.

Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday, with the next prize draw taking place tonight, January 30 at 9:59 p.m. CT.

