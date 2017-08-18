CHICAGO — The Powerball jackpot continues to rise spreading local fever to the game.

The Powerball jackpot now stands at $535 million for the Saturday drawing - the 5th largest Powerball jackpot of all time. Saturday’s drawing will be the 20th drawing since the Powerball jackpot was last hit June 10th in California.

The winning numbers from the Wednesday, August 16th drawing were – 09 - 15 - 43 - 60 - 64 – and the Powerball number was 04. While there was no jackpot winner in Wednesday night’s drawing, Illinois players won more than 88,500 prizes ranging from $4 to $150,000.

Illinois residents, 18 and older, can purchase Powerball and all of the Illinois Lottery’s draw-based game tickets by using the Illinois Lottery’s mobile app. The free app (the first of its kind in the United States) is available for download on iOS and Android devices and offers any Illinois adult the chance to purchase lottery tickets on his or her smartphone. Players can also purchase tickets online at illinoislottery.com and at nearly 8,000 retailers statewide.

Tickets are available at numerous locations throughout the region.

QUICK POWERBALL FACTS:

Current jackpot at $535 million; cash value of $340 million

5th highest Powerball jackpot of all time

Jackpots start at $40 million

Plays cost $2 each

Overall odds of winning the jackpot 1:292,201,338

Drawings are at 9:59 PM (CT) every Wednesday and Saturday

