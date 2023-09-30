CHICAGO – The Powerball jackpot has been increased from $925 million to $960 million for tomorrow night's drawing.

If won, it would be the fourth largest Powerball jackpot and the ninth largest lottery jackpot won in U.S. history.

Plenty of Powerball players in Illinois have already walked away with a lot of cash this year, including seven players who won $1 million each. In total in 2023, Powerball players in Illinois have claimed more than $28 million in prizes across 2.7 million winning tickets.

Every Powerball ticket is a chance to win - and a chance to dream. And with $960 million up for grabs in Saturday night’s Powerball draw, Illinois residents are lining up at their local lottery stores to snatch up a ticket.

There are over 7,000 Illinois Lottery retailers across the State, and players can also purchase a ticket online through the Illinois Lottery website, IllinoisLottery.com, or the Illinois Lottery app.

Powerball tickets are $2 each, and players have the option to add the Powerplay for an additional $1 for the chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes.

Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 9:59 p.m. CT.

