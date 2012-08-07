WHAT: POWER UP! FAITHFit Fitness Ministry for Women: Fall 2012 Session

WHERE: First Baptist Church Maryville | 7110 State Route 162 Maryville, IL 62062

WHEN: CardioStep: Tuesdays & Thursdays Starting 8/28/12 | 6 - 7:30 p.m.
Zumba A: Tuesdays Starting 8/28/12 | 7:30 - 8:30 p.m.
Zumba B: Thursdays Starting 8/30/12 | 5:45 - 6:45 p.m.

WHO: Women 14+. Open to the public.

COST: CardioStep: $20/24 Classes
Zumba A: $10/12 Classes
Zumba B: $10/12 Classes

WHY: Women (age 14+) are invited to join FAITHFit for 12 weeks of fun, fitness, and faith! FAITHFit helps women tap into God's power and find abundance in total health! Childcare is provided free of charge for all classes. Register online at http://FAITHFit.FBMaryville.org. "POWER UP 2012 - 2013" t-shirts are available for preorder only at the time of registration (S - XL: $10.29 | 2X: $11.79 | 3X: $12.29 | 4X: $12.79).

For more information, contact the church office (618-667-8221) or visit www.FBMaryville.org.

