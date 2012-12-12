Women (age 14+) are invited to join FAITHFit for 12 weeks of fun, fitness, and faith! FAITHFit helps women tap into God's power and find abundance in total health! Childcare is provided free of charge for all classes

WHEN: Tuesdays & Thursdays | January 8 – March 28

CLASSES: Strength & Toning | Tuesdays @ 5:00 – 5:55 p.m.

              CardioStep: Intermediate | Tuesdays @ 6:00 – 6:55 p.m.

              ZUMBA Fitness® A | Tuesdays @ 7:00 – 7:55 p.m.

              ZUMBA Fitness® B | Thursdays @ 5:00 – 5:55 p.m.

              CardioStep: Beginner | Thursdays @ 6:00 – 6:55 p.m.

              Flex & De-Stress | Thursdays @ 7:00 – 7:55 p.m.

 

COST: 1 Class/Week: $12 | 2 Classes/Week: $18 | 3 Classes/Week: $24

          4 Classes/Week: $28 | 5 Classes/Week: $32 | 6 Classes/Week: $36

                                               

Register online at http://FAITHFit.fbmaryville.org.

For more information, contact the church office (618-667-8221) or visit www.fbmaryville.org.

 

