POWER UP! FAITHFit Fitness Ministry for Women: Winter 2013 Session
Women (age 14+) are invited to join FAITHFit for 12 weeks of fun, fitness, and faith! FAITHFit helps women tap into God's power and find abundance in total health! Childcare is provided free of charge for all classes
WHEN: Tuesdays & Thursdays | January 8 – March 28
CLASSES: Strength & Toning | Tuesdays @ 5:00 – 5:55 p.m.
CardioStep: Intermediate | Tuesdays @ 6:00 – 6:55 p.m.
ZUMBA Fitness® A | Tuesdays @ 7:00 – 7:55 p.m.
ZUMBA Fitness® B | Thursdays @ 5:00 – 5:55 p.m.
CardioStep: Beginner | Thursdays @ 6:00 – 6:55 p.m.
Flex & De-Stress | Thursdays @ 7:00 – 7:55 p.m.
COST: 1 Class/Week: $12 | 2 Classes/Week: $18 | 3 Classes/Week: $24
4 Classes/Week: $28 | 5 Classes/Week: $32 | 6 Classes/Week: $36
Register online at http://FAITHFit.fbmaryville.org.
For more information, contact the church office (618-667-8221) or visit www.fbmaryville.org.
