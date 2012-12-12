POWER UP! FAITHFit Fitness Ministry for Women: Winter 2013 Session Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Women (age 14+) are invited to join FAITHFit for 12 weeks of fun, fitness, and faith! FAITHFit helps women tap into God's power and find abundance in total health! Childcare is provided free of charge for all classes WHEN: Tuesdays & Thursdays | January 8 – March 28 CLASSES: Strength & Toning | Tuesdays @ 5:00 – 5:55 p.m. CardioStep: Intermediate | Tuesdays @ 6:00 – 6:55 p.m. ZUMBA Fitness® A | Tuesdays @ 7:00 – 7:55 p.m. ZUMBA Fitness® B | Thursdays @ 5:00 – 5:55 p.m. CardioStep: Beginner | Thursdays @ 6:00 – 6:55 p.m. Article continues after sponsor message Flex & De-Stress | Thursdays @ 7:00 – 7:55 p.m. COST: 1 Class/Week: $12 | 2 Classes/Week: $18 | 3 Classes/Week: $24 4 Classes/Week: $28 | 5 Classes/Week: $32 | 6 Classes/Week: $36 Register online at http://FAITHFit.fbmaryville.org. For more information, contact the church office (618-667-8221) or visit www.fbmaryville.org. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip