GODFREY – As many as 1,600 people were without power Sunday morning after strong winds gusted through the area.

Article continues after sponsor message

Winds as high as 60 mph damaged trees and property across the area. Ameren Illinois Communications Executive Brian Bretsch said as many as 1,600 people reported being without power in Godfrey around 4:40 a.m. Sunday morning – after the brunt of the gust front had passed. The majority of those customers (about 1,000) had power returned to them by 9 a.m. after Ameren Illinois rerouted it.

The remaining 600 or so customers had outages caused by downed trees and tree limbs, which were restored throughout the day by Ameren Illinois. Bretsch said Ameren Illinois replaced up to a dozen power poles and lines as a result of the wind storm.

All customers had power restored by midnight Monday morning, he said.

More like this: