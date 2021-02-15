EDWARDSVILLE - Ameren Illinois announced at 7 p.m. Monday, power to all 1,320 without power in Edwardsville earlier in the day because of the R.P. Lumber out building fire have electricity restored.

Bretsch said the Ameren Illinois workers did an excellent job in the incredibly chilly conditions with the power restoration.

Brian Bretsch, a spokesperson for Ameren-Illinois, said there were no gas customers without service at this point. He said the gas outage was confined in the R.P. Lumber area.

"We rerouted for power,” he said. “We build in redundancy and if an outage in an area occurs, we are able to isolate that section and turn that power off and go to another one of the sources in and around the neighborhood. We took the customers in stages of about 150-200 every 15-20 minutes because of the extreme cold.”

