ALTON - There seems to be an odd situation in Alton recently of crashes that involve power poles. Another occurred Thursday morning in the 700 block of Oakwood Avenue in Alton.

Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido said the call to police about the Oakwood accident came in at 10:48 a.m. Thursday and the crash involved a semi-truck. He also confirmed the accident did stop power for a small time period for some in the area.

A semi-truck broke off two poles and 44 customers were initially out of power. Ameren-Illinois was called to the scene for repairs.

Alton Police responded and investigated the crash and handled traffic concerns. Ameren-Illinois staff restored the poles and power to the customers as quickly as they could at the scene.

