WOOD RIVER - The Power of the Giraffe NFP Organization, will be at Siteman Cancer Center Friday morning from 9:30am till noon. We will be building approximately 300 of “Carol’s Care Packages” to be immediately delivered to the patients receiving chemo and radiation treatments that day.

This is our third visit to Siteman this year. After these 300 care packages are made it will bring our total to 1000 care packages delivered to St. Louis Metro area cancer patients in 2017. We currently provide care packages through Siteman Cancer Center, St. Louis University Hospital Radiation Unit, Oncology and Infusion Center at Alton Memorial Hospital BJC, OSF St. Anthony’s Radiation Center, the William Billhartz Cancer Center at Anderson Hospital, St’ Louis Children’s Hospital and Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital Costas Cancer Center SSM.

Article continues after sponsor message

We are only able to fulfill our mission of helping as many are cancer patients as we can through the selfless hard work of our volunteers and the generosity of our donors and sponsors.

The Power of the Giraffe Organization strives to assist area families rise above their battle with cancer and inspire others to "stick their necks out" and help those in the fight with cancer.

For more information on Power of the Giraffe and their upcoming events, fund raisers and donation information please visit www.powerofthegiraffe.org or visit them on Facebook.

More like this: