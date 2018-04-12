WOOD RIVER - Support families fighting cancer with the Power of the Giraffe. Their mission is to inspire others to stick their neck out for their fellow man.. Join us for a scenic 5k run along the Mississippi River or hang back and enjoy the 1-mile fun walk on Saturday, May 5, at Alton’s Riverfront Park at 9:00 a.m.

Power of the Giraffe nonprofit is a local charity established in honor of Carol Friedrich Alcorn a Rosewood Heights native. They provide care packages for cancer patients in treatment through five St. Louis Metro area hospitals. To date, the Power of the Giraffe nonprofit has delivered over 2,300 care packages to St. Louis Metro Area cancer patients. In addition to these care packages, Power of the Giraffe also provides financial grants to cancer patients in need to help with prescriptions, co-pays, and other expenses.

Article continues after sponsor message

"The Power of the Giraffe not for profit is only able to help people because of the kindness and generosity of its volunteers and donors. It's time to stick your neck out and make a difference, change doesn't happen till we take action. "- Dale Alcorn, Founder POTG.

Registering for the race is quick and easy, just visit https://racesonline.com/events/giraffe-run.

For more information on Power of the Giraffe and their upcoming events, fundraisers and donation information please visit www.powerofthegiraffe.org or visit them on Facebook.

More like this: