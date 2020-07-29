MITCHELL - Powerlines fell on Engineer Road in Mitchell Wednesday afternoon after a storm went through the area.

The power lines were sparking after they fell. Fire officials responded to make sure nobody would get injured.

Ameren Illinois was also dispatched to the scene. Ameren Illinois reported around 800 customers without power in the area.

Madison County Emergency Management put out a Facebook post about the dangerous cloud to ground lightning in this line of storms coming through the county and reminded drivers to please turn on your headlights.

