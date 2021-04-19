JERSEYVILLE - A large pothole in the parking lot next to the Jerseyville McDonald's drive-thru entrance has attracted attention of not only the ducks shown above, but residents on social media and McDonald's customers.

The Jerseyville McDonald's at 911 S. State St. does not own the property, it is owned by those who own the nearby plaza. A manager with the McDonald's said they hear about the huge pothole all the time and recently some photographs made its way to social media.

One of the managers said a Jersey man with a lawn and excavating service expressed he is willing to try to fix it permanently. The pot hole has been fixed over the years, but in time always reverts back to the way it is today. The man was going to present a proposal to owners to see if they would want him to try to permanently fix it.

"It is not our property, but we do get back lash from it," the manager said.

Jerseyville Mayor Bill Russell said he was aware of the large pothole and is going to try to get in contact with the ownership and see what could be done to repair the massive hole. He also said he was going to have his public works department go over and take a look and provide a recommendation.

