Come to the Discovery Garden on Saturday, July 17th from 11:00-12:00 for our annual potato harvest. Join our volunteers to help harvest organically grown potatoes, play games, and enjoy the beautiful one-acre garden. Each participant will be able to take home a few potatoes. The rest will be donated to local charities for people who are in need of food. So come learn a little, play a little, and get a few potatoes for your efforts!

For more information about this or other summer activities at the Discovery Garden, please check out thediscoverygarden.org or communitycultivators@hotmail.com.

Participants should wear closed-toe shoes and bring a water bottle to the garden with them. For more information, please contact Project Manager Sarah Carney 618 717.0028 or communitycultivators@hotmail.com . The Children’s Discovery Garden is located at LaVista Park; 2421 W. Delmar (RT. 3); Godfrey, IL. 62035. Two stone pillars mark the entrance to the park. The event is lead by Jaime Jines and a $3.00 donation is required.

