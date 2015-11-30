It wasn’t quite the $370,069.03 each of the Kansas City Royals players took home for winning the 2015 World Series, but the St. Louis Cardinals picked up some extra pocket change for the holidays as well–$34,223.65 for their post-season appearance.

Besides 59 full shares, St. Louis also issued a total of 7.143 partial shares and two cash awards in dividing up their total pool of $2,271,169.85 in players revenue.

In a press release, MLB explained the players’ pool is formed from 50 percent of the gate receipts from the Wild Card Games presented by Budweiser; 60 percent of the gate receipts from the first three games of the Division Series; 60 percent of the gate receipts from the first four games of the League Championship Series; and 60 percent of the gate receipts from the first four games of the World Series.

The players’ pool was divided among the 10 Postseason Clubs: the two World Series participants, the two League Championship Series runners-up, the four Division Series runners-up and the two runners-up in the Wild Card Games. The 2015 players’ pool was a record total of $69,882,149.26, topping the previous high of $65,363,469.22 of 2012.

The breakdown by Club follows:

World Series Champions

Kansas City Royals (Share of Players’ Pool: $25,157,573.73; value of each of full share: $370,069.03) – The Royals issued 58 full shares, a total of 8.37 partial shares and 50 cash awards.

National League Champions

New York Mets (Share of Players’ Pool: $16,771,715.82; value of each of full share: $300,757.78) – The Mets issued 44 full shares, a total of 11.05 partial shares and 25 cash awards.

League Championship Series Runners-Up

Chicago Cubs (Share of Players’ Pool: $8,385,857.91; value of each of full share: $122,327.59) – The Cubs issued 60 full shares, a total of 8.25 partial shares and 13 cash awards.

Toronto Blue Jays (Share of Players’ Pool: $8,385,857.91; value of each of full share: $141,834.47) – The Blue Jays issued 46 full shares, a total of 12.25 partial shares and 27 cash awards.

Division Series Runners-Up

Houston Astros (Share of Players’ Pool: $2,271,169.85; value of each of full share: $36,783.25) – The Astros issued 53 full shares, a total of 8.5 partial shares and nine cash awards.

Los Angeles Dodgers (Share of Players’ Pool: $2,271,169.85; value of each of full share: $34,168.74) – The Dodgers issued 48 full shares, a total of 17.18 partial shares and 11 cash awards.

St. Louis Cardinals (Share of Players’ Pool: $2,271,169.85; value of each of full share: $34,223.65) – The Cardinals issued 59 full shares, a total of 7.143 partial shares and two cash awards.

Texas Rangers (Share of Players’ Pool: $2,271,169.85; value of each of full share: $34,074.40) – The Rangers issued 55 full shares, a total of 11.125 partial shares and 13 cash awards.

Wild Card Game

New York Yankees (Share of Players’ Pool: $1,048,232.24; value of each of full share: $13,979.99) – The Yankees issued 59 full shares and a total of 15.98 partial shares.

Pittsburgh Pirates (Share of Players’ Pool: $1,048,232.24; value of each of full share: $15,884.20) – The Pirates issued 57 full shares, a total of 8.93 partial shares and one cash award.

photo credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports