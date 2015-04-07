After yesterday’s day off, the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs will have to wait at least one more day to resume their series in Wrigley Field as tonight’s game has been postponed.

Tonight’s #Cubs vs. #Cardinals game has been postponed due to the forecast of rain and sub-freezing wind chills throughout the evening. — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 7, 2015

OPENER SETS RECORD FOR ESPN

–The Sunday night season opener between the Cardinals and Cubs drew record numbers for ESPN as the network announced viewership on the overnight rating was up 40% (2.1 from 1.5) from last year.

Locally, the telecast drew a 17.7 rating–the highest-rated regular-season MLB telecast on any ESPN network ever in the St. Louis market. The 7.6 rating in Chicago ist the highest-rated regular-season MLB game in that market on ESPN network in five years.

2018 ALL-STAR GAME IN DC

–Speaking prior to the team’s home opener on Monday, Commissioner Rob Manfred announced the Washington Nationals will host the 2018 All-Star Game. Washington D.C. has previously hosted five Mid-Summer Classics, but this will be the first since the Nationals began playing in the city.

Cincinnati will host the game this season, followed by San Diego, Miami, and then Washington.

