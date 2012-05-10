Friends & Donors!



As you know, we held our Annual Asthma Walk, last Saturday, May 5 at Glazebrook Park, in Godfrey, IL.



Didn't we get a beautiful day?



At present, we raised close to $1,100 in actual checks received & pledges!



This is "short!" So, I am continuing to make contacts!



"L" is for Lungology!" --- will keep going, it's a whole Study to keep alive, preserved & promoted!



*



For our "L" is for Lungology TEAM, we were dedicated to the children with asthma, dealing with this chronic lung disease!



We were small in numbers . But, we walked with one thought in mind. And, that was for "the kids!"



We had a terrific day, lots of sunshine!

Registration, healthy snacks & plenty of water & iced tea!



Estimating, we circled our section 3 times!



Winding down, we met up with our Godfrey Mayor, Mike Mc Cormick & took PIX!



The Mayor secured our "Asthma Walk" reservation for next year at Glazebrook Park. Hooray!



And, the ALA provided a terrific lunch, fresh fruit, sandwiches & chicken & salad, too!

Plus, delicious cookies!

*



Wrapping up:

The goal is to hold our Annual Asthma Walk, on every 1st Saturday in May!



We know that, we can mark our calendar's for next year!

"M" will be: "M" is for Making a Difference: On a Mission!"



It's all for our ALA children attending the Summer Camp & Asthma Workshops" at SIU-E Campus, which will continue as an Annual Event, as long as it is successful!

*



Now, the ALA have started to get the word out about their Summer workshop!



More details on that, soon!



Thank you for your interest & support!



More to come!



"After all, if you cant't breathe! What else matters?"



Jaris, Honoree ALA Chairman

***





The date of the children's camp is Saturday, August 11!

