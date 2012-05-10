Friends & Donors!
 
As you know, we held our Annual Asthma Walk, last Saturday, May 5 at Glazebrook Park, in Godfrey, IL.
 
Didn't we get a beautiful day?
 
At present, we raised close to $1,100 in actual checks received & pledges!
 
This is "short!" So, I am continuing to make contacts!
 
"L" is for Lungology!" --- will keep going, it's a whole Study to keep alive, preserved & promoted!
 
*
 
For our "L" is for Lungology TEAM, we were dedicated to the children with asthma, dealing with this chronic lung disease!
 
We were small in numbers . But, we walked with one thought in mind. And, that was for "the kids!"
 
We had a terrific day, lots of sunshine!
Registration, healthy snacks & plenty of water & iced tea!
 
Estimating, we circled our section 3 times!
 
Winding down, we met up with our Godfrey Mayor, Mike Mc Cormick & took PIX!
 
The Mayor secured our "Asthma Walk" reservation for next year at Glazebrook Park. Hooray!
 
And, the ALA provided a terrific lunch, fresh fruit, sandwiches & chicken & salad, too!
Plus, delicious cookies!
*
 
Wrapping up:
The goal is to hold our Annual Asthma Walk, on every 1st Saturday in May!
 
We know that, we can mark our calendar's for next year!

"M" will be: "M" is for Making a Difference: On a Mission!"
 
It's all for our ALA children attending the Summer Camp & Asthma Workshops" at SIU-E Campus, which will continue as an Annual Event, as long as it is successful!
*
 
Now, the ALA have started to get the word out about their Summer workshop!
 
More details on that, soon!
 
Thank you for your interest & support!
 
More to come!
 
"After all, if you cant't breathe! What else matters?"
 
Jaris, Honoree ALA Chairman
***
 
 
The date of the children's camp is Saturday, August 11! 

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

More like this:

Sep 25, 2023 - Miles For Meso 5K Supported Mesothelioma Research And Asbestos Bans

Aug 16, 2023 - HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital Hosts Second Annual Breast Cancer Awareness Walk

5 days ago - Alton Walk Against Domestic Violence Spreads Awareness, Shares Local Resources

Jul 25, 2023 - Anna Forbes Of Granite City Chosen For American Legion Auxiliary's Girls Nation In D.C.

3 days ago - HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital to host Second Annual Awareness Fun Walk

 