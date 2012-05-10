Post-Asthma Walk Report; "We were tiny, but mighty!"
Friends & Donors!
As you know, we held our Annual Asthma Walk, last Saturday, May 5 at Glazebrook Park, in Godfrey, IL.
Didn't we get a beautiful day?
At present, we raised close to $1,100 in actual checks received & pledges!
This is "short!" So, I am continuing to make contacts!
"L" is for Lungology!" --- will keep going, it's a whole Study to keep alive, preserved & promoted!
*
For our "L" is for Lungology TEAM, we were dedicated to the children with asthma, dealing with this chronic lung disease!
We were small in numbers . But, we walked with one thought in mind. And, that was for "the kids!"
We had a terrific day, lots of sunshine!
Registration, healthy snacks & plenty of water & iced tea!
Estimating, we circled our section 3 times!
Winding down, we met up with our Godfrey Mayor, Mike Mc Cormick & took PIX!
The Mayor secured our "Asthma Walk" reservation for next year at Glazebrook Park. Hooray!
And, the ALA provided a terrific lunch, fresh fruit, sandwiches & chicken & salad, too!
Plus, delicious cookies!
*
Wrapping up:
The goal is to hold our Annual Asthma Walk, on every 1st Saturday in May!
We know that, we can mark our calendar's for next year!
"M" will be: "M" is for Making a Difference: On a Mission!"
It's all for our ALA children attending the Summer Camp & Asthma Workshops" at SIU-E Campus, which will continue as an Annual Event, as long as it is successful!
*
Now, the ALA have started to get the word out about their Summer workshop!
More details on that, soon!
Thank you for your interest & support!
More to come!
"After all, if you cant't breathe! What else matters?"
Jaris, Honoree ALA Chairman
***
The date of the children's camp is Saturday, August 11!
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
More like this: