ST. LOUIS, MO. (May 2, 2014) – The Veiled Prophets today announced that Post Foods, LLC will once again be the title sponsor of Parade Town at iconic Forest Park, the recently announced venue of the 2014 VP Parade and Fair Saint Louis over the Fourth of July holiday.

On the evening of July 3rd, there will be a Family Parade through the St. Louis Zoo to the Parade Town, and live entertainment will be enjoyed by all on the main stage at Fair Saint Louis. On the morning of July 4th, Parade Town will be the focus of many family activities, including live entertainment, the attempt to break two world records (the longest breakfast table and the most people enjoying breakfast at one time), and the band awards for the VP Parade. On July 5th, Parade Town will host the Freedom 4 Miler and Family Fun Run. The Shakespeare Glen in Forest Park - just east of Art Hill - will be transformed into “Post Foods Parade Town” for these celebrated events.

“The Veiled Prophets are honored that Post Foods, headquartered in St. Louis, has partnered with the VP Parade to kick-off the July 4th weekend festivities at Post Foods Parade Town in Forest Park,” said Grand Marshal Kenneth J. Mallin. “Post Foods’ commitment to wholesome entertainment is a perfect fit with the VP’s tradition of hosting wholesome family events in St. Louis, like the 132nd Annual VP Parade and the special programming the night before at Parade Town we started last year. We are equally excited about the chance to set two world records in Forest Park, where we will be celebrating the 250th Anniversary of the City of St. Louis as part of Fair Saint Louis.”

“At Post Foods, we look for valuable ways to engage with our local communities and are excited to put our name on Parade Town, where so many incredible events will kick-off the Independence Day celebration in St. Louis,” said Tony Shurman, VP of Marketing at Post Foods. “When we learned that Parade Town will serve as the epicenter of the Family Parade, we were happy to get involved. We are proud to support such healthy and family-oriented events.”

Calendar of Events

The VP Parade will host a Family Parade through the St. Louis Zoo starting at 6 PM on July 3rd, ending in Parade Town. There will be live musical entertainment from 5 PM to 7:30 PM, including the United States Air Force Hot Brass Band and Smashband. In addition, several of the VP Parade balloons will be inflated that evening.

Post Foods Parade Town will open on the morning of July 4th at 6 AM with late registration for the Post Foods World Record Challenge. There will be live entertainment, and starting at 8:30 AM, there will be an attempt to set two world records - the longest breakfast table and the most people enjoying breakfast at one time. The table has to exceed 3,294 feet and will extend along Government Drive in front of the World’s Fair Pavilion. In order to break the record, over 1,425 people will have to sit at the table, and all are invited to participate for free. Registration can be done in advance at www.vpparade.org or at Post Foods Parade Town on the morning of July 4th. Representatives from Guinness World Records will be there to confirm the records are set.

Article continues after sponsor message

At 10 AM, the 132nd Annual VP Parade will start at the MUNY. This year’s theme is “Made in St. Louis” and the parade will work its way through Forest Park honoring the great institutions there including the Visitors Center, the Missouri History Museum, the Davis Tennis Center, the Grand Basin in front of the St. Louis Art Museum, and the Probstein Golf Center. After the VP Parade, Post Foods Parade Town will host the band awards ceremonies. Always an integral part of the VP Parade, bands from across the Midwest including Missouri, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa, will compete for cash prizes, bragging rights and the Liberty Drum trophy, a reproduction of a 1776 Revolutionary War Snare Drum.

On the morning of July 5th, Post Foods Parade Town will open at 6 AM with late registration for the Freedom 4 Miler and the Family Fun Run, hosted by the St. Louis Sports Commission and presented by Schnucks. The Freedom 4 Miler will begin promptly at 7 AM and the Family Fun Run at 8:15 AM. These runs and the Post Foods Parade Town atmosphere will be a great way to kick off a day full of patriotic fun at Fair Saint Louis. Additional information including race registration is available at www.fairsaintlouis.org.

For more information about the VP Parade and Post Foods Parade Town - including the new route map and other graphics – or Veiled Prophet Organization, please visit www.vpparade.org.

About Post Foods, LLC

Post has enriched the lives of consumers, bringing quality foods to the breakfast table since the company’s founding in 1895. Post’s portfolio of brands includes diverse offerings to meet the taste and nutritional needs of all families, including such favorites as Honey Bunches of Oats®, Pebbles™, Great Grains®, Post® Shredded Wheat, Post® Raisin Bran, Grape-Nuts®, and Honeycomb®. Post is dedicated to nourishing goodness, providing consumers with a variety of cereal choices to meet their nutritional needs from whole grain and fiber to lower sugar offerings. For more information about Post Cereals, visit www.PostFoods.com.

# # #

More like this: