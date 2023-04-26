ALTON - Post Commons, a coffee house and event space in Alton, is hosting its first-ever Wedding Expo this Sunday, April 30 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will feature over 35 local vendors, free mimosas, prize giveaways, a coffee bar, food, and much more.

Each attendee will get a free mimosa with their ticket purchase, as well as the chance to win 50% off a venue rental at Post Commons. Tickets can be purchased for $10 each online at this link. Those who buy their tickets before Friday, April 28 will also be entered to win a free engagement photography session with Sollie Photography.

Events and Communications Manager Natalie McGee said that as an event space, Post Commons regularly hosts weddings and often gets asked by couples planning their weddings whether they know any good photographers, caterers, etc. She sees this event as a great way to create a one-stop shop for newlyweds-to-be while promoting local businesses.

“We have always kind of noticed a need for a space that has local vendors that can showcase their work, and we love to be that sort of a vessel for local businesses,” McGee said. “We’ve seen our brides and grooms and couples trying to plan their weddings, and they typically ask us, ‘Do you have preferred vendors? Do you know people in the area?’ and so this was just a way for us to bring that to them - and not to mention networking for vendors in the area.”

Over 35 vendors will be at the Wedding Expo offering everything from photography services to food samples and more. McGee said based on her experience getting married last summer, there are more services that go into wedding planning than one might think.

“There are so many elements that go into planning a wedding, and you don’t realize how many different vendors you have to search for,” she said. “A big thing that we wanted was for our guests to have a variety of vendors, from photographers to caterers and coordinators.”

McGee said Post Commons will be a “fun environment” on Sunday with a live pianist, free mimosas, and their coffee bar open. She added that the event will have a more local feel and smaller scale than some of the wedding expos across the river in St. Louis.

“We really wanted it to be local … there’s a lot of small businesses in Alton that wanted to showcase, so we’re super excited to have that local feel,” she said. “We haven’t seen any local expos on this side of the river, so we just wanted to bring that to our couples and give them a chance to start their planning.”

Post Commons is located at 300 Alby St. in Alton. To learn more, visit the Wedding Expo Eventbrite link or the Post Commons website or Facebook page.

