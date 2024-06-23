ALTON - The Alton Post 126 under-16 red junior American Legion team came back from a 5-1 deficit to score four runs in the bottom of the fourth to tie the game. but couldn't push across a winning run as the junior Legionnaires ended up in a 5-5 draw with the Inevitable A's under-16 Select team of St. Louis in a group stage game of the Up And Coming World Series tournament on Saturday morning in St. Louis.

The tie was most unusual, as the game only went six innings. Still, Alton went 2-0-1 in the group stage and are in a good position to play for the tournament title on Sunday.

The A's scored four times in the top of the second to go on top 4-0, with the junior Legionnaires scoring a single run in the home half of the third, countered by the A's in the top of the fourth to take a 5-1 lead. Alton then scored four times in the bottom of the inning to tie the game 5-5, but there would be no further scoring as the game ended in a tie.

Brady Jones led the way for Post 126 with three hits and a RBI, while Kadin Carlisle had two hits and a RBI, Drake Champlin had a hit and RBI, and Reid Murray, Cooper Harris, Reese Bohlen, and Blake Rensing all had hits in the game.

Dagen Cordes started on the mound, and went 1.1 innings, conceding four runs on five hits, walking one. Gavin Ipanis then took over, and went two innings, allowing a run on two hits, walking one and striking out four, and Bohlen pitched the final 2.2 innings, giving up a hit, while walking one and fanning three.

The junior Legionnaires wind up tournament play on Saturday evening and Sunday, then get back to District 22 with a game at Valmeyer's Borsch Park Tuesday evening at 5:30 p.m., then play in the FIke Post 499 wood bat tournament at Blue Springs, Mo., June 28-30, playing Post 218 of Washington, Mo., on Friday, the Post 421 Senators of Topeka, Kan., on Saturday, and Fike Blue on Sunday. The final regular season tournament takes place July 5-7 at Danville Post 210, before the start of the postseason with the District 22 playoffs July 13-14, with sites, opponents and times to be announced.

The Fifth Division tournament takes place at Trenton Community Park July 18-21, and the Illinois junior Legion state tournament will play played July 25-28 at Jersey Community Middle School in Jerseyville.

