ALTON - Junior Kylie Murray always tries to have a positive approach to athletics and life in general. With her optimistic outlook and her talent, she is having an outstanding season for Marquette Catholic's 16-1 girls volleyball team.

Murray is the Jeff Lauritzen-Country Financial Female Athlete of the Month for Marquette Catholic High School. Murray is also a soccer player for the Explorers and an exceptional student. She continues to be on the high honor roll at Marquette and is a member of the student council, and the breast cancer awareness club. In soccer, Kylie plays defensive middle. She is also a club volleyball player in the middle hitter/outside hitter position.

Kylie describes her school members, teachers, administration, and coaches at Marquette Catholic as just like part of her family.

“I would like to say that I have developed my skills from the support of my teammates, coaches, and the Marquette Family,” she said. “I will continue to look up to my peers for help and encouragement. I would like to thank both my parents for always supporting me through the years of playing, but especially for my father who not only coached me but taught me the fundamentals of volleyball.

"I enjoy seeing my sisters at as many games as they can make and cheering me on in the stands. Also, I could not have done it without head girls volleyball coach Sue Heinz and all of my coaches, as they have encouraged me to continue playing and push me to be the best I can be. Finally, thank you to all my friends and teammates who cheer me on and always believe in me."

One of her top accomplishments this season was an all-tournament team selection during the Roxana Girls Volleyball Invite last month. She led the Explorers' varsity team with most blocks as a sophomore.

“I have been playing volleyball since third grade and enjoy all aspects from blocking, getting a kill, and the constant fast pace of the game,” she said.

When not on the volleyball court, Kylie said she loves spending time with friends and family.

At this time, the Marquette junior is uncertain where she will attend college. She said at this moment, she does plan to play volleyball in college. For her professional future and college studies, she said she is interested in physical therapy and helping others with rehabilitation.

