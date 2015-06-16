The battle to represent the National League as the starting catcher in the All-Star game continues as San Francisco’s Buster Posey has moved ahead of St. Louis’ Yadier Molina.

The latest ballot update was released on Tuesday and shows Posey with 4,345,579 total votes and Molina with 3,930,399 tallies. The pair of backstops have exchanged positions at the top in each of the updates thus far.

Meanwhile, Matt Holliday (3,739,181) remains almost a million votes ahead of Nori Aoki of the Giants (2,995,899), Giancarlo Stanton of the Miami Marlins (2,922,350) and Andrew McCutchen of the Pittsburgh Pirates (2,148,625) in outfield voting. Bryce Harper added over 2-million votes to further increase his NL-best total to 6,059,827 votes.

Miami’s Dee Gordon (3,481,830) has maintained a slim lead over Kolten Wong (3,124,973) at second base.

Matt Carpenter’s 4,455,782 votes have more than doubled that of Chicago’s Kris Bryant (2,198,522) and Jhonny Peralta (4,020,531) has kept his lead over San Francisco’s Brandon Crawford (2,785,818).

Peralta has appeared in two other All-Star games, ’11 and ’13, but this would be his first as an elected starter. He would join Hall of Famer Ozzie Smith (1983-92, 1994-95), Edgar Renteria (2003-04), David Eckstein (2005) and Rafael Furcal (2012) as Cardinals shortstops to earn a fan election. The 32-year-old Peralta is first on his team, seventh in the NL overall and ranks first among Major League shortstops with 74 hits on the season. In addition, he is tied with Wilmer Flores of the New York Mets for first among shortstops with 10 home runs.

photo credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports