The City of Alton Public Works Department announced today that the portion of State Street between McPherson and Douglas Streets will be closed from Monday, December 29, 2014 to Wednesday, December 31, 2014 to facilitate a water main valve upgrade by Illinois American Water. Traffic will be detoured via Belle Street during this time.

For further information, contact Public Works Director Bob Barnhart at 618-463-3530.

