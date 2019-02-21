EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville senior swimmer Porter LeVasseur set a goal to qualify for the IHSA state swimming meet in the 50-yard and 100-yard freestyle, and for the Tigers to win the team championship in the sectional meet.

On Saturday at the Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center, LeVasseur met all of his goals, qualifying in the 50 with a time of 21.19 seconds, and the 100 at 46.93 seconds, along with the 200-yard freestyle and 400-yard freestyle relays as the Tigers won the meet with a score of 278 points, outdistancing O’Fallon, who had 153 points.

“It was really an amazing meet for me,” LeVasseur said in a post-meet interview.

LeVasseur felt very good about meeting all the goals for both himself and the Tigers, especially going into the meet with only two days rest.

“I feel amazing, just seeing all our goals coming to fruition,” LeVasseur said. “It’s kind of overwhelming, but going and getting all the state qualifying times without any taper is just an amazing feat for me to do. And now, I’m just looking forward to that taper going into state, and seeing if I can make finals and state qualifiers.”

LeVasseur’s plan for practice going into the state meet next weekend is an easy one.

Article continues after sponsor message

“This week, I’m down to the yardage, so I can get more of a rest,” LeVasseur said, “just trying to get more peak performance for state, so I’m not a little bit tired.”

LeVasseur likes his chances to do well at the state meet and represent Southern Illinois well in the meet.

“I feel I have some great chances,” LeVasseur said. “I’ve seen the competition, and I know a couple of guys who are going up there. I know Carter Nelson (of Columbia, who won both the 50- and 100-yard races) over here. Me and him, based on our times, we would have been close to state qualifiers last year, state finals last year. And I know we can go faster than that. So we’re going to try to make the finals for Southern Illinois.”

When asked what his favorite memory of swimming for Edwardsville, LeVasseur pondered for a moment.

“Sorry, there’s just so many memories,” LeVasseur said with a smile. “I think my favorite memory is my junior year, winning sectionals for the first time after not being on the team for some reasons the first two years, and coming in my junior year, seeing that we had a chance to win, coming in and actually winning the meet. And first time Edwardsville’s been able to do it as a full team. It was an overwhelming moment, knowing we were the first team to bring home the title for all the guys before us, who just hadn’t been able to do it because they didn’t have a team. So that was an amazing feeling.”

LeVasseur also remembered to congratulate his teammates and the O’Fallon team for their efforts as well.

“Everyone had an amazing meet,” LeVasseur said, “everyone had top performance, and I want to congratulate everyone on our team, I want to congratulate all the boys at O’Fallon for what they’ve done, because I know they’ve had a really good meet, too.”

More like this: