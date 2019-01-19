EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville boys swimming team senior Porter LeVasseur had a very good meet recently, winning two events and finishing second in relay as the Tigers defeated Chatham Glenwood and O’Fallon in a triangular meet at the Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center.

LeVasseur won the 50- and 100-yard freestyle races, and was part of a 400-yard freestyle relay team that finished second in the meet.

“Yeah, we had some great swims tonight,” LeVasseur said in a post meet interview. “It was a tough meet against our rivals, O’Fallon and Glenwood, who we just beat out for sectionals last year. We know it’s going to be a shoo-in for whoever wins this year. So it’s a great meet for us, it gives us an idea about what we’re going to be facing at sectionals. I think these teams right here are going to be the top three when we get up to sectionals. Tonight was good for all of us, we had some amazing races against tough teams, everyone stuck it out, myself in general.

“I think my man of the night would be Andrew Billhartz,” LeVasseur continued. “He’s had some great swims, and he out touched a couple of dudes for just some major points right there.”

LeVasseur felt his own performances were good, but also knows there’s room for improvement.

“My performance tonight was great,” LeVasseur said, “it wasn’t as good as I was hoping for, but it’s a great midseason meet, coming in from hard tracks yesterday. So, 48 in my 100 free was really what I’ve been focusing on. I’ve been trying to get down to a 47 midseason; a 48 makes me happy, it has me looking happy for sectionals, even looking forward in state. And then, a 21 in 50 free is an amazing time. Trying to get lower on the score before we get into sectionals. But I’m overall happy with everything. The relays, I swam some great swims, bring everything home.”

As the IHSA sectionals and state meets are just around the corner, LeVasseur is confident that both he and his Tiger teammates will perform well and qualify for the state meet.

“I think our chances for sectionals are to win that meet,” LeVasseur said. “We have a big chance to win that meet, and that’s our main goal for this season, is to win sectionals and get as many guys to state. I know all the guys were disappointed last year; they were happy for me that I was the only guy at state. But they were disappointed that they weren’t there with me, and I was disappointed that they weren’t there, too. But like everyone this year, one of our goals is to get as many guys up to state as possible. We’re trying to get one or two relays up there, and get, like, four or five individual events. We’re really picking up the pace, and I want to get everybody that state experience. So, me and Noah (May), I know we’re graduating this year, but I want those junior guys up and coming, so next year, they won’t have those nerves. So, it’s going to be great.”

