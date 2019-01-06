BOYS SWIMMING AND DIVING

EDWARDSVILLE WINS IRON INVITATIONAL: The boys’ swimming and diving team from Edwardsville High won the Iron Invitational swimming meet at Normal Community High on Saturday with 363 points, outdistancing the host Ironmen, who had 311. Peoria Richwoods finished third with 308, Normal Community West was fourth with 284, and Metamora finished fifth with a score of 253.

Porter LeVasseur was a double winner for the Tigers, taking the 50-yard freestyle in 21.78 seconds, and the 100-yard freestyle in 48.64 seconds.

LeVassuer was also a member of the winning 4×200 yard medley relay team, along with Matthew Doyle, McLane Oertle and Logan Mills, who came in at 1:39.53.

Matthew Doyle was third in the 200 free (1:55.68); Noah May was third in the 200 I.M. (2:06.31); Logan Mills was second in the 100 butterfly (52.67); followed by May (55.09); Trent Sholl was third in the 500 frosh-soph free (5:39.84); Evan Grinter was second in the 100 back (1:01.79).

The Tigers have a home meet Thursday night against O'Fallon.

