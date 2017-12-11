ALTON - As of last Wednesday, the Alton Corps of the Salvation Army had raised more than $33,000, which is still $1,500 under their projected goal at that time.

After exceeding their goal of $85,000 with last year's Red Kettle Campaign by more than $15,000 for a whopping total of more than $100,000, the Alton Corps of the Salvation Army decided to raise its bar from a mere $85,000 to $90,000 this year. As always, most of the money raised comes from donations into red kettles staffed by volunteer bell ringers, but Alton Salvation Army Corps Kettle Coordinator Greg Gelzinnis has always concocted creative ways to enhance awareness and donations.

In previous years, Gelzinnis has lived in a cherry picker exposed to the elements to bring awareness to the poor the Alton Salvation Army Booth House, located at 525 Alby, serves with the donations raised through the Red Kettle Campaign. Last year, he decided to start the "Porksteaktacular," an event in which pork steaks are cooked for the public to purchase with a side of chips and a drink.

This year, Porksteaktacular 2 returns with a vengeance, and celebrity chefs. The theme of it this year will be a "July in Christmas," as opposed to the usual "Christmas in July."

A large grill from Main Street United Methodist church will be ignited on Thursday, Dec. 14 and Friday, Dec. 15 from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. at the Alton Salvation Army Corps Booth House. For $8, hungry folks from across the community can enjoy a full-pound pork steak, chips and a drink. Free delivery is also available for orders of 10 or more.

"Last year's event was such a success (and a lot of fun) that we just had to create a Porksteaktacular 2," Gelzinnis said in a release. "And, it's not just a sequel, but we have really raised the bar(bq) by adding celebrity chefs this year."

Not all of those "celebrity chefs" have been officially announced as of Monday afternoon, but those who are known include Alton Mayor Brant Walker, John Barnerd, Alderperson Stephanie Elliott, Monica Bristow and the Alton Renegades Football Family. St. Louis Cardinals alumni John Costello and Glenn Brummer will also be on hand.

Costello pitched for the Cardinals from 1988-1990. Brummer was a catcher, and member of the World-Series-Winning 1982 Cardinals team roster. He is mos remembered for stealing home with two outs in the bottom of the 12th inning in a game against the San Francisco Giants that year.

Costello will be available for a meet and greet on Thursday from 5-6 p.m. and Brummer will be available Friday from 5-6 p.m.

