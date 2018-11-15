EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Athletics Department issued a release that the Edwardsville High School vs. Belleville East bowling match at Edison's Entertainment Center is off for Thursday night because of the weather.

The ice hockey match between CBC vs. EHS at East Alton Ice Arena is on at the moment.

Battle of the Bones Update

Unfortunately, due to weather circumstance, the chicken wing eating race is canceled.

Good news though, the pork steaks are being cooked Thursday afternoon. Dinner will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. at Jon Davis Wrestling Center.

"You are welcome to eat it there or have it for carry out," EHS Athletic Department said. "Due to the cancellation of the event, we are expecting to have plenty of pork steaks. We would love your support for the Edwardsville Wrestling Program.

"You can buy tickets at the door. $10 gets you a pork steak, baked beans, potato salad, and a roll.

