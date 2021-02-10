ALTON - PopUtopia Gourmet Popcorn and Sweets located inside of Alton Square Mall continues to attract massive attention with its unique products. Valentine’s Day this year has landed the Alton business on Riverbender.com and on multiple St. Louis television channels.

PopUtopia battled through the COVID-19 Pandemic and is now primed for success in 2021, owner Rebbeca Patten said. The business specializes in fine chocolates, bulk candy, teas, DIY popcorn supplies, and much more.

A top-selling Valentine’s Day feature for PopUtopia this year is Feve, an artisan chocolate company established in San Francisco. Their chocolate truffles are best-known for bold flavors and stunning appearance, Patten said.

“The truffles are all handmade,” she said. “They are a Four-time Good Food Award winner. The shine on the chocolates comes from carefully tempered and applied colored cocoa and butter. We also have 12 flavors of their strawberry cheesecake chocolate bars. They are made from only the freshest ingredients, with a shelf life of around two to three weeks. They are truly unique to the Riverbend and St. Louis regions.

"The Feve truffles come in a range of flavors including wine-infused Cabernet, Ginger, Honey & Lavender, Dark & Stormy Earl Grey (a little spicy), Mango Lime, Blackberry Crema Dulce, Pistachio Rosemary Dulce, Cherry Vanilla, Passion Fruit, and Banana Coffee Crunch. These truffles are truly meant for foodies both in flavor and process.”

Rebecca added: “We also have fine chocolates from two other companies that are more traditional. These come in customizable hugs and kisses heart boxes. We will have fresh floral bouquets and Be Mine teddy bears. We will be putting together and taking orders for gift baskets. We will have them made up with other options besides chocolates and flowers, etc.

“We also have some great gift options for younger kids; for families that share Valentine’s Day with their children.”

PopUtopia also offers a wide variety of gourmet popcorn and selections in bulk candy. Strawberries and chocolate-covered raspberries will be very popular at PopUtopia this Valentine’s Day.

PopUtopia is a success for corporate gifts, fundraisers, and events like Valentine’s Day.

Visit the PopUtopia website at https://poputopiapopcorn.com/

or call (618) 600-4155 or visit the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/PoputopiaPopcorn/

