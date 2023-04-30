Pop-up Garage Art Show With Dykeman Paintings Is May 6 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. https://www.instagram.com/oldbonesinc/ https://www.instagram.com/mark_regester_art/ https://www.instagram.com/andy.dykeman.art/ https://www.instagram.com/jenx_art/ Andy and Mark and their work reflects the DIY values and aesthetics that come from spending formative years immersed in the punk rock scene. Skulls, UFOs, ghosts, spines, brains and fire are all common themes in their work with a healthy dose of writing and dark humor. Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Old Bones, Inc. is a collaboration between self-taught artists Jennifer is an art therapist and grief counselor at Evelyn’s House in St. Louis. Her paintings and collages have been extensively exhibited throughout the United States. Andy is from Alton, Illinois and is a local chiropractor and a resident artist at 31art Gallery in St. Louis, currently represented by Mineral Point Gallery in Wisconsin. Mark was born in Scotland, raised in California and is a resident artist at 31art Gallery in St. Louis and his work has shown in numerous galleries throughout the US, Europe and South America. Old Bones, Inc. is a collaboration between artists Mark Regester and Andy Dykeman. ST. LOUIS - Old Bones, Inc. will be displaying new paintings along with new collages and paintings by Jennifer Dykeman at a garage in Soulard at Lami and Menard, 36104 on May 6 from 1:00 until 7:00 pm. It’s free. One day only. Refreshments. Print Version Submit a News Tip